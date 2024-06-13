FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 7.9% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock remained flat at $248.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,014,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,373. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $223.24 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.78 and its 200-day moving average is $256.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

