FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

FFW Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FFW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. FFW has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.