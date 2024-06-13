FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.03. 1,397,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,646,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $857.96 million, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,644 shares of company stock worth $155,648. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in FIGS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,731,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,145,000 after acquiring an additional 516,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,597,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,994 shares during the period. Applied Fundamental Research LLC grew its position in FIGS by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,495,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 511,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $12,152,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

