Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 16,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Findev had a net margin of 58.36% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of C$0.91 million during the quarter.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

