Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 630,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNVT. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,300 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180,794 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 640,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FNVT stock remained flat at $11.35 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Finnovate Acquisition Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

