First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

