First County Bank CT Sells 6,670 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 307,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 79,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 12,294,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,839,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

