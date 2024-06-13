First County Bank CT Sells 7,535 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First County Bank CT decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,479. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

