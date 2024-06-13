First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $28.75 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,743 shares of company stock valued at $171,736. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

