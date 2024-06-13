First Savings Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.