First Savings Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
