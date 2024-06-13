First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 14,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

