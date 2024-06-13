First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 14,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

