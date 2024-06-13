First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 14,657 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
