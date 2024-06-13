First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $66.80. 18 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.55.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market cap of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

