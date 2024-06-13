First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 5,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 182,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.