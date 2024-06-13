First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Update

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 5,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $16.66.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.