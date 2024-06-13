First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Bought by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,375 shares during the period. First Watch Restaurant Group accounts for 0.6% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.75% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 489,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

