Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 484116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Specifically, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Five9 Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

