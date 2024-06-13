Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

