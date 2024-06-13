Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.21 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $14.28 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,673,946,045 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,661,501,144.110756 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02762178 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $21,761,996.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

