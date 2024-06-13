Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 11,056 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $356,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $369,345.62.

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $976,879.05.

Flex Price Performance

FLEX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. 3,452,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,062. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

