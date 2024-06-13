Flow State Investments L.P. Buys New Shares in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Flow State Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Adams Natural Resources Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 44,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

