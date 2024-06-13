Flow State Investments L.P. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,722,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 272,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 174,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Direct Selling Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.16 during trading on Thursday. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the direct selling industry.

