Flow State Investments L.P. Sells 95,000 Shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA)

Flow State Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNDA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 4,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,794. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

About Concord Acquisition Corp II

