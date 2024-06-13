Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 156,745 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,354,000. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 4,108,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,014,000 after buying an additional 896,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 100,450 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 1,187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,620,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,987,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.