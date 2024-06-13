Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

