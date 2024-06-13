Forefront Analytics LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,239. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

