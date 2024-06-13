Forefront Analytics LLC Grows Stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Athira Pharma worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 1,429.4% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,231 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 99.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 216,933 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of ATHA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. 94,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,297. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $97.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

