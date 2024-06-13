Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Takes $6.21 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 2.1% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CLF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 10,987,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,086. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

