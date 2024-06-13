Forest Hill Capital LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. HealthEquity comprises about 1.1% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Barclays boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.2 %

HQY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.21. 589,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,420. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.