Forest Hill Capital LLC Sells 32,313 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,313 shares during the quarter. Banner comprises approximately 5.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Banner by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Banner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Banner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.21. 196,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,643. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.06. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.67 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

