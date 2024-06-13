Fort Baker Capital Management LP Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,143 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,484.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 588,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,435. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

