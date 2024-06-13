Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CI traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.15. 1,177,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average is $327.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,193 shares of company stock worth $19,137,246. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

