Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

FTNT stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,403 shares of company stock worth $4,262,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,013,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

