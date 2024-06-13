Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Rise Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 290,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 481,534 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 267,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 160,550 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Rise Acquisition alerts:

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.32 on Thursday. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

See Also

