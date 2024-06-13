FourWorld Capital Management LLC Sells 251,056 Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

FourWorld Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,056 shares during the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma comprises about 1.8% of FourWorld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FourWorld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 175.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 651,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,660. The company has a market cap of $596.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

