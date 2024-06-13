Franchise Capital Ltd Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Franchise Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 0.9% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,156,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded up $20.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.67. 3,888,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,926. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $331.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,368 shares of company stock valued at $114,345,043. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

