Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Sells 1,192,448 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. cut its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,448 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 404,443 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,011,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 244,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $131,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,664 shares of company stock worth $14,239,668. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $46.89. 713,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $53.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

