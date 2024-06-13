Freedom Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 750,511 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 124,160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 651,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

