Freedom Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 722,571 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 2.4% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.1 %

FMAY traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 40,468 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $574.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

