Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1,449.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 195,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,143. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

