Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.02. 2,618,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

