Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,913,000 after purchasing an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. 461,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,405. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.