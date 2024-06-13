Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,504 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $12,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,181,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTEC traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,954. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.55.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.