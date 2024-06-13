Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 541,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.