Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 85,309 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $48,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 190,443 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $21,754,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 245,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $708,677,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 8,163,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,325,166. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

