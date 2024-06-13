FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Position Lifted by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up 4.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of FTAI Aviation worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,578 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,736,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,657,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. The company had a trading volume of 981,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,612. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.95. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

