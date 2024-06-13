Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 0.9 %

FTEK stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

