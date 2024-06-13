Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.12 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance
Shares of LON:FSTA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 728 ($9.27). The company had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The firm has a market cap of £266.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,235.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 648.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 640.92. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 530 ($6.75) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($9.37).
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
