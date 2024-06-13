Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Increases Dividend to GBX 11.12 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $6.63. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FSTA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 728 ($9.27). The company had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. The firm has a market cap of £266.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,235.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 648.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 640.92. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a one year low of GBX 530 ($6.75) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($9.37).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also operates pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements; Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels; and as a managed houses service company.

