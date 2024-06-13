Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 14,000 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 270,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of URTH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.01. 257,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,026. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.