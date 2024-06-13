Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 9,989,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,758,033. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

