Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 114,142 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,724,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,094. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.