Fund 1 Investments LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Perrigo comprises 0.3% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 1,051,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,373. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.